Child's Viral Biryani Request Sparks Menu Change in Kerala Anganwadis
A viral video of a child named Shanku requesting biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at his anganwadi has prompted potential menu changes at childcare centers in Kerala. The state minister shared the video and indicated the menu would be revised, emphasizing nutritional meals for children.
A viral video featuring a child requesting biryani and chicken fry at his anganwadi instead of the usual upma is causing a stir in Kerala. The video, originally posted on Instagram, shows the innocent plea of a young boy named Shanku, which has gained widespread attention.
Veena George, State Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, responded to the video's popularity by sharing it on her Facebook page and announcing that the anganwadi menu would be revised. The minister highlighted the importance of providing nutritional meals to children and expressed warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi staff involved.
Public reaction to the video included offers of biryani and chicken fry for Shanku, along with suggestions to improve meals at childcare centers. Critics also proposed reducing the food served to convicts in jails to enhance the meals provided to young children. The discussion underscores the need for a diverse and nutritious diet in childcare facilities.
