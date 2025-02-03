Left Menu

Rijiju Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Representation

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi's comments in Parliament regarding SC, ST, and OBC representation, questioning Gandhi's awareness of the Prime Minister's OBC status. Rijiju challenged Congress' record of appointing tribal or OBC individuals to significant roles, while Sena MP Mhaske critiqued Gandhi's 'childish' remarks on Maharashtra's voter list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:46 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi's recent parliamentary remarks, questioning the opposition leader's understanding of representation for SC, ST, and OBC groups within the union government. Rijiju emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prominent OBC status and criticized Gandhi for ignoring this reality.

Continuing his attack, Rijiju challenged Congress's historical record, questioning whether the party had ever appointed a Tribal or Dalit as Law Minister or an OBC as Prime Minister. He expressed doubt over Gandhi's comprehension of his own statements, suggesting a lack of awareness about the government's diverse representation.

Additionally, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske condemned Rahul Gandhi for what he described as 'childish' comments concerning Maharashtra's voter list. Mhaske underscored that the voter's list is readily available via the Election Commission, dismissing Gandhi's statements as immature and not befitting of a leader of opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

