Leaders Set to Convene in Tanzania for Congo Conflict Summit

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is scheduled to attend a joint summit for eastern and southern African leaders in Tanzania, aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The summit will take place on February 7-8, as confirmed by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Updated: 03-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is confirmed to participate in a joint summit alongside eastern and southern African leaders.

The meeting is slated for February 7-8 in Tanzania and aims to discuss the protracted conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

This was disclosed by Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Foreign Minister of Rwanda, on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

