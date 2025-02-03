Leaders Set to Convene in Tanzania for Congo Conflict Summit
Rwandan President Paul Kagame is scheduled to attend a joint summit for eastern and southern African leaders in Tanzania, aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The summit will take place on February 7-8, as confirmed by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.
