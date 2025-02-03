Tariff Tensions Trigger Global Financial Market Shake-up

U.S. stocks experienced a turbulent trading day on Monday, joining a global sell-off fueled by anxiety over President Trump's tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. Investors' worries about a potential trade war dissipated slightly following a pause in tariffs on Mexican imports, coinciding with a policy agreement with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Treasury yields for shorter-term securities climbed, signaling heightened inflation concerns. "This exemplifies the uncertainty investors face due to potential retaliatory actions from other nations, without any clear end in sight," explained Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Trump is likely to end up accepting a deal that maintains his image to avoid prolonged economic turmoil."

The indexes took a plunge as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 147.56 points, S&P 500 by 48.48 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 244.58 points. Gold prices soared to new heights due to traders flocking to safe havens amidst market instability, while global indices, including the MSCI Asia-Pacific and European markets, mirrored the U.S.'s downward trend.

