Trade War Shakes Alcohol Industry: Tariffs Tangle Spirits Makers

The global alcohol industry faces a significant shake-up as U.S. tariffs hit major producers, including Diageo, with potential price hikes for popular brands like Jack Daniel's and Crown Royal. Importers are set to increase prices, which could impact sales in the U.S. and Canada.

Fintan Ryan of Goodbody notes that financially constrained consumers might gravitate towards less expensive alternatives, further straining major import brands. Meanwhile, domestic producers could gain from an increase in local sales but face possible export setbacks due to retaliatory tariffs.

Industry stakeholders like Ralph De La Rosa of Imperial Freight Brokers highlight limited mitigation options for alcohol companies. While tariffs stir tension across U.S., Canada, and Mexico's alcohol markets, experts fear they could also incite excess supply and price wars domestically.

