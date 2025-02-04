Fracking Executive Chris Wright Confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary Amid Climate Policy Shifts
Chris Wright, a fracking executive, has been confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary, succeeding Jennifer Granholm. Wright aims to boost domestic energy production, revitalizing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and expanding nuclear and geothermal power, while aligning with policies to maximize oil and gas output.
In a significant appointment reflecting the current administration's energy priorities, Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, has been confirmed as the United States Energy Secretary. The Senate approved his nomination with a 59-38 vote, with bipartisan support.
Wright, poised to step down from his corporate role, holds a pragmatic view of climate change, acknowledging its reality but expressing skepticism over immediate governmental intervention. As head of an agency with a $50 billion budget, Wright oversees crucial sectors, including nuclear weapons maintenance and the management of national energy labs.
Wright's agenda emphasizes boosting domestic production of liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy. Additionally, he focuses on enhancing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and supports developing geothermal power. His leadership is expected to align with broader aims to augment fossil fuel infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)