Delhi's Vigilant Crackdown: Election Scams and Record-Breaking Seizures Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities seized a vehicle suspected of electoral malpractices. With heightened security measures in place, the police have recorded record-breaking confiscations, including liquor, drugs, and firearms, in a bid to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and ensure a fair voting environment.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have ramped up security measures just days before the Assembly elections, amid concerns of electoral malpractices. A vehicle was seized in Inderpuri carrying suspected electoral merchandise, prompting the Flying Squad Team (FST) to intervene following a tip-off from the District Election Office. The seized items are now under investigation according to legal protocols.

As part of the security clampdown, intensive checks and route marches are underway throughout the national capital, focusing on vulnerable zones. Police reports indicate a spike in enforcement activity, with a significant rise in the registration of cases and arrests since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on January 7.

Joint Commissioner of Police for the Southern Range, SK Jain, highlighted the unprecedented enforcement drive, including the seizure of large quantities of liquor, drugs, and firearms, surpassing previous records set during earlier elections. A staggering Rs 1.22 crore in cash and various weapons have been confiscated, underscoring the police's commitment to maintaining law and order during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

