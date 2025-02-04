Left Menu

Weather Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in Northern India

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for dense fog and thunderstorms in some northern regions. Air quality in Delhi improved, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to lift certain restrictions, although vigilance remains necessary as conditions can fluctuate rapidly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for dense fog across isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In New Delhi, temperatures stood at 14.4°C with humidity levels at 91 per cent as recorded at 8:30 AM on February 4. Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at a 'poor' level, recorded at 247 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Wind conditions are calm with little movement, adding to the pollution concerns.

Significantly, several flights at Chennai International Airport faced delays attributed to dense fog. However, air quality in the capital showed improvement as AQI fell from 286 to 247, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region. This decision aligns with Supreme Court directives and improving meteorological conditions forecast by the IMD, including light rain and favorable wind conditions.

Further plans remain in place, with stages I and II of GRAP still active, requiring strict monitoring and enforcement. Construction sites previously shut for non-compliance remain closed without explicit CAQM orders. The Commission warns that should AQI exceed 350, Stage-III will recommence, and would need to escalate to Stage-IV if figures surpass 400, indicating worsened air quality conditions.

