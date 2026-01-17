Stephen Fry's Digital Disillusionment: From Early Optimism to Pollution Metaphor

British author and actor Stephen Fry spoke at the Jaipur Literature Festival, expressing his evolved view of social media, likening its current state to Britain's polluted rivers. Fry once saw these platforms as pure streams of discourse, capable of challenging corruption globally, particularly during the Arab Spring.

However, Fry's outlook has drastically changed. He described how the commercial interests have contaminated these digital waterways, making them harmful environments for discourse. "You wouldn't want your young children swimming in them now," he said, emphasizing the dangers of the "poison" now polluting these platforms.

In addition to sharing his insights, Fry, known for his versatile talents in acting, comedy, and writing, also hinted at his interest in working on Indian projects. He fondly remembered participating in a film about Indian mathematician Ramanujan during his previous visit to India.

