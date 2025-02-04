Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: US-China Trade Wars Escalate

China instated tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation to new U.S. duties, reigniting the trade war between the two countries. While Trump withdrew potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada, experts see China's economic rivalry with the U.S. as a bigger issue. Market volatility and negotiations are expected to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:26 IST
Tariff Tensions: US-China Trade Wars Escalate
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a swift reaction to fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, China imposed tariffs on American imports, renewing tensions between the globe's largest economies. This move highlights a rekindling of the trade war as President Donald Trump aims to curb China's role in the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

While Trump shelved the threat of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, offering a 30-day grace period for concessions in crime and border enforcement, China remains the focal point of his trade policy, marking a significant economic and political rivalry between the two nations.

The lack of resolution in U.S.-China trade discussions escalates market unease. Analysts are closely monitoring developments as short-term market volatility persists, driven by uncertainty around future negotiations and the impact of existing tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025