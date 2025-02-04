Minor Apprehended for Fatal Stabbing in Delhi

In a tragic incident in Trilokpuri's 10 Block, a minor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a vagabond to death, according to Delhi Police reports on Tuesday. The police were alerted about the incident around 12:45 AM and swiftly moved to apprehend the suspect.

The deceased, whose identity remains unknown, was discovered lying in a pool of blood. Crime scene experts were called to the location as the police commenced an investigation. Overnight efforts utilizing CCTV footage and local intelligence led to the identification and capture of the minor suspect.

Initial findings suggest that the murder stemmed from a sudden quarrel provoked by unforeseen reasons, culminating in the stabbing. A knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the suspect. Police have stated that further investigations are being actively pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)