Vietnam's Nuclear Ambitions: New Partnerships on Horizon
Vietnam plans to engage in discussions this month with international partners about the country's first nuclear power plants. State utility EVN and PetroVietnam have been designated as the investors for these projects. Discussions will include potential collaboration with Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
(With inputs from agencies.)
