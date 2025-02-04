Left Menu

Vietnam's Nuclear Ambitions: New Partnerships on Horizon

Vietnam plans to engage in discussions this month with international partners about the country's first nuclear power plants. State utility EVN and PetroVietnam have been designated as the investors for these projects. Discussions will include potential collaboration with Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam is set to initiate dialogue with international partners this month regarding its pioneering ventures into nuclear energy, as confirmed by the government on Tuesday.

The designated investors for the inaugural nuclear power plants are state utility EVN and the oil and gas company PetroVietnam, according to official announcements.

These significant discussions will involve countries such as Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States, highlighting Vietnam's intention to enhance its energy infrastructure through global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

