Vietnam's Nuclear Ambitions: New Partnerships on Horizon

Vietnam is set to initiate dialogue with international partners this month regarding its pioneering ventures into nuclear energy, as confirmed by the government on Tuesday.

The designated investors for the inaugural nuclear power plants are state utility EVN and the oil and gas company PetroVietnam, according to official announcements.

These significant discussions will involve countries such as Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States, highlighting Vietnam's intention to enhance its energy infrastructure through global collaboration.

