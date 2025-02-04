Left Menu

Power Grid Shares Plunge as Profits Slip

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India fell by over 4% following a decline in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. The firm's net profit decreased to Rs 3,861.63 crore, down from Rs 4,028.25 crore the previous year. Total income also saw a reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:52 IST
Power Grid Shares Plunge as Profits Slip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India experienced a significant drop on Tuesday after the company revealed a decline in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter. The company's net profit fell by 4% to Rs 3,861.63 crore compared to Rs 4,028.25 crore during the same period last year.

This decline in profit affected the stock price, which dropped 4% to Rs 272.30 on the BSE and 4.12% to Rs 272.10 on the NSE. The corporation's total income for the quarter also witnessed a dip, decreasing to Rs 11,743.06 crore from Rs 11,819.70 crore in the prior fiscal's equivalent quarter.

To counterbalance the reduced income, Power Grid Corporation managed to cut its expenses down to Rs 6,828.65 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 7,076.49 crore the previous year. The financial adjustments, however, could not prevent the fall in the company's share value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025