ILO and Jordan’s SSC Enhance Outreach Efforts to Boost Social Protection for Vulnerable Workers

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Jordan’s Social Security Corporation (SSC), successfully concluded a series of six capacity-building workshops aimed at strengthening the ability of outreach officials to engage vulnerable workers. This initiative is part of the Estidama++ Fund and the ILO PROSPECTS project, which focus on expanding social security awareness and inclusion in Jordan, particularly for informal workers and Syrian refugees.

The four-day training workshops were conducted across various SSC branches and focused on equipping 25 participants per session with skills to improve social security awareness among workers. The sessions included:

Case study analysis to explore effective outreach strategies.

Coaching sessions for personalized feedback.

Role-playing exercises to improve engagement techniques.

Simulated training sessions to assess officials' ability to deliver impactful awareness programs.

By enhancing their facilitation and communication skills, SSC officials are now better prepared to design and conduct information sessions that simplify social security processes and ensure workers understand their rights and benefits.

ILO Experts Highlight the Importance of Social Protection

"Awareness and knowledge of social security rights are essential for extending coverage and ensuring that vulnerable workers can make informed decisions about enrolling in SSC," said Fernando Martinez Cure, Estidama++ Project Manager and Social Protection Specialist. "When workers understand their rights, they are better equipped to access their benefits, improving financial security and overall well-being."

The initiative aligns with the ILO’s global mandate to support decent work and social protection for all, particularly in fragile labour markets.

Dahlia Roque, ILO PROSPECTS Jordan Project Manager, emphasized that the training enables officials to customize outreach methods based on the characteristics and needs of their target groups. "This effort enhances the efficiency of Jordan’s labour market by ensuring workers, particularly in the informal economy and refugee communities, have better access to social protection mechanisms," she added.

Officials Share Key Takeaways from Training

Participants reflected on the practical value of the training, particularly in engaging diverse worker groups.

Amira Ashur, an SSC outreach official from Irbid, highlighted the importance of effective communication: "One of the biggest challenges in social security outreach is making its purpose clear and relevant to different workers. The training on body language and tone of voice was particularly valuable, especially when communicating with agricultural workers. Building trust is essential to our work."

Bahaa Al-Rafayeh, from the Amman SSC branch, stressed the need to bridge the gap between workers and institutions: "Workers often feel disconnected from public institutions due to the complexity of services. This training gives us the tools to simplify messages and create stronger engagement with workers who need social security the most."

Strengthening Jordan’s Social Protection Framework

As Jordan expands its social security coverage, the Estidama++ Fund plays a crucial role in supporting informal workers, aligning policies with international labour standards, and providing subsidies and incentives to boost inclusion. The Fund is backed by the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, in partnership with Jordan’s SSC.

Additionally, the ILO PROSPECTS project, led by the Government of the Netherlands, brings together key global institutions, including the World Bank, IFC, UNHCR, and UNICEF, to improve access to education, social protection, and decent work for both host communities and forcibly displaced individuals.

Conclusion: A Milestone for Expanding Social Security in Jordan

The completion of these workshops marks a significant step in expanding social security access in Jordan. By equipping SSC officials with effective outreach strategies, the initiative ensures that workers—especially in vulnerable sectors—are informed, empowered, and protected. With continued collaboration between the ILO, SSC, and international partners, Jordan is making steady progress toward a more inclusive and resilient labour market.