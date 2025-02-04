Left Menu

Government's Push for Non-Inflationary Growth: Awaiting RBI's Call

The government has introduced measures to reduce the fiscal deficit, aiming for a non-inflationary Budget. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee now faces the decision of whether to cut interest rates to bolster growth. The fiscal and monetary policies need to work in sync for optimal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:39 IST
Government's Push for Non-Inflationary Growth: Awaiting RBI's Call
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken decisive action to lower the fiscal deficit, presenting a non-inflationary Budget, according to Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey's statement on Tuesday. The focus now shifts to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, which faces the critical task of deciding on an interest rate cut to further propel economic growth.

Finance Secretary Pandey emphasized the necessity for fiscal and monetary policies to operate in harmony, rather than at odds. He argued that significant advantages could be realized through monetary easing, provided inflation remains under control. The Budget aims for a fiscal deficit of 4.4% in FY'26, a reduction from 4.8% in the current fiscal year.

Pandey's remarks were made during an Assocham post-Budget interaction. The Monetary Policy Committee is set to convene for a three-day meeting beginning February 5, with policy announcements expected by February 7. Addressing concerns surrounding the rupee's depreciation and its potential impact on inflation, he acknowledged the dual effects, noting enhanced export competitiveness alongside imported inflation. The decision on policy rate cuts remains with the MPC, which is fully aware of the economic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025