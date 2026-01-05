Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: A Key to Economic Growth

Former Union minister Smriti Irani emphasized the importance of empowering women-led micro enterprises at the Rajasthan Digifest and TiE Global Summit 2026. She introduced her initiative SPARK, targeting support for one lakh women entrepreneurs. The event also focused on strengthening MSMEs, aiming to create 1 crore jobs and USD 100 billion in economic value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:13 IST
Empowering women-led micro enterprises is both a social and economic necessity, stated former Union minister Smriti Irani during the Rajasthan Digifest and TiE Global Summit 2026. At the discussion titled 'Leadership Beyond Labels: Women, Power & Public Service,' Irani highlighted the need for women to continually challenge their limits and take risks.

She introduced her initiative SPARK, which aspires to support one lakh women entrepreneurs across 300 cities by providing access to credit, formalization, and institutional aid. The event noted the importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as critical elements of economic growth.

TiE revealed an ambitious plan to generate 1 crore jobs and over USD 100 billion in economic value, mobilizing efforts from governments and industry worldwide. Key focus areas include regulatory easing, capital access, skill enhancement, and technology adoption. Observations from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh highlighted the importance of stable regulations and technology-driven cluster development for MSMEs.

