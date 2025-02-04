Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military reported successfully shooting down 37 out of 65 Russian drones in an overnight attack. An additional 28 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare measures and failed to reach their intended targets.
04-02-2025
In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian military announced on Tuesday that it had shot down 37 out of 65 Russian drones during an overnight operation.
According to military officials, 28 more drones failed to reach their intended targets. This was attributed to the effective use of electronic warfare techniques, underscoring Ukraine's defensive capabilities.
The interception marks a crucial moment in the ongoing hostilities, highlighting the ongoing aerial threat and the measures both countries are employing in this conflict.
