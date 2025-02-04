Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military reported successfully shooting down 37 out of 65 Russian drones in an overnight attack. An additional 28 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare measures and failed to reach their intended targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:58 IST
Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian military announced on Tuesday that it had shot down 37 out of 65 Russian drones during an overnight operation.

According to military officials, 28 more drones failed to reach their intended targets. This was attributed to the effective use of electronic warfare techniques, underscoring Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

The interception marks a crucial moment in the ongoing hostilities, highlighting the ongoing aerial threat and the measures both countries are employing in this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025