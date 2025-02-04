Moldova's Energy Revolution: Breaking Free from Russian Dependency

The European Union has reached a pivotal agreement with Moldova to bolster its energy security, aiming to reduce the country's dependency on Russian supplies. This effort is part of a broader strategy to integrate Moldova into the EU's energy network.

Following a substantial reduction in supplies from Gazprom on January 1, the European Commission announced a financial aid package. Moldova will receive 250 million euros this year, partially by mid-April, to alleviate the impact of the energy supply cut on its citizens.

The energy shortfall caused significant disruptions, notably in the Transnistrian region, where a potential USD 709 million bill led to power outages. The EU's financial support aims to ease the financial burden on Moldovan consumers and encourage the country's ongoing westward shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)