Left Menu

Moldova's Energy Revolution: Breaking Free from Russian Dependency

Moldova and the European Union have devised a plan to reduce Moldova's reliance on Russian energy. The strategy involves an EU-funded financial package to support Moldova as it integrates more deeply into the EU's energy network, following reduced supplies from Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:48 IST
Moldova's Energy Revolution: Breaking Free from Russian Dependency
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has reached a pivotal agreement with Moldova to bolster its energy security, aiming to reduce the country's dependency on Russian supplies. This effort is part of a broader strategy to integrate Moldova into the EU's energy network.

Following a substantial reduction in supplies from Gazprom on January 1, the European Commission announced a financial aid package. Moldova will receive 250 million euros this year, partially by mid-April, to alleviate the impact of the energy supply cut on its citizens.

The energy shortfall caused significant disruptions, notably in the Transnistrian region, where a potential USD 709 million bill led to power outages. The EU's financial support aims to ease the financial burden on Moldovan consumers and encourage the country's ongoing westward shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025