Global Tensions Rattle Stock Markets: Vodafone and Diageo Drop Amid Trade Concerns

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% as the communications sector dragged, notably after Vodafone's struggles in Germany. Diageo's withdrawal of sales targets due to U.S. tariffs impacted their stock. Meanwhile, global markets remained on edge due to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, affecting oil and gas sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:13 IST
Britain's stock markets faced a downturn on Tuesday, as the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% primarily due to challenges in the communications sector.

A notable factor was Vodafone's 6.4% drop following disappointing third-quarter results in Germany. In addition, U.S.-China trade tensions further hampered global market sentiment.

Diageo's decision to retract its medium-term sales growth target amid U.S. tariffs resulted in its shares dropping significantly. The economic atmosphere is tense, with the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision adding to the market's cautious stance.

