Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue court has refused to issue summons against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case brought by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The court's decision marks the dismissal of the defamation complaint.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal concluded that no defamation case was established against Tharoor after examining pre-summoning evidence from the complainant's counsel. The detailed order from the hearing is yet to be uploaded for public access.

On September 21, 2024, the court had acknowledged the defamation complaint, urging further evidence presentation. Chandrashekhar alleged that Tharoor's statements in an interview, suggesting voter bribery in Thiruvananthapuram, tarnished his reputation and impacted his 2024 election campaign, which he ultimately lost.

