New Life Sparks Hope at Kuno National Park as Cheetah Cubs are Born

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh announces the birth of two new cheetah cubs, increasing the total population to 26. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrates the arrival, highlighting the park's role in boosting tourism and creating job opportunities through Project Cheetah's ongoing conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST
Cheetah cubs (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has joyfully welcomed two cheetah cubs, born to a female cheetah named Veera. The addition brings the park's total cheetah population to 26, marking another milestone in the ambitious Project Cheetah.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his delight over this new development, noting that the cheetah population's growth enhances tourism and provides new employment avenues. His remarks underscore a broader commitment to wildlife conservation.

Project Cheetah aims to reintroduce the cheetah to India, involving a significant translocation effort that has brought 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa over the past year. Despite facing challenges, including the loss of eight adult cheetahs, the project celebrates its successes with the survival of 12 cubs among 17 born in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

