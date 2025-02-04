Uttar Pradesh CM Criticizes Opposition Over Mahakumbh Stampede Debate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of accepting payoffs to campaign against Sanatan Dharm as the controversy over the Mahakumbh stampede casualties intensifies.

Kharge had challenged the state government's death toll of 30, asserting the figure was closer to 1000, during a Rajya Sabha session. Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the government's figures, demanding transparency.

Adityanath lauded security forces for their swift response, highlighting their role in ensuring medical aid reached the injured promptly, serving as a testament to their commitment and efficiency.

