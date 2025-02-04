Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Criticizes Opposition Over Mahakumbh Stampede Debate

UP CM Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress and Samajwadi leaders of receiving payoffs to oppose Sanatan Dharm amid the Mahakumbh stampede casualty dispute. The opposition disputes UP government's reported deaths from 30 to 1000. CM praises security forces for their effective response in managing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of accepting payoffs to campaign against Sanatan Dharm as the controversy over the Mahakumbh stampede casualties intensifies.

Kharge had challenged the state government's death toll of 30, asserting the figure was closer to 1000, during a Rajya Sabha session. Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the government's figures, demanding transparency.

Adityanath lauded security forces for their swift response, highlighting their role in ensuring medical aid reached the injured promptly, serving as a testament to their commitment and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

