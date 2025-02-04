Left Menu

Ujjivan Bank's Ambitious Leap to Universal Banking

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has submitted an application for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India. This move, aligned with its long-term vision, aims to strengthen its financial offerings and overall market position. Approval could see Ujjivan enhance its customer financial services and solutions.

  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has taken a significant step towards expanding its banking capabilities by submitting an application for a universal banking license to the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

Aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth, the bank sees this development as a crucial milestone, potentially transforming its service offerings in the sector.

Known for robust financial performance and inclusivity commitment, Ujjivan seeks to empower its diverse customer base with comprehensive banking solutions, enhancing its status within the financial industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

