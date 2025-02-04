Ujjivan Bank's Ambitious Leap to Universal Banking
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has submitted an application for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India. This move, aligned with its long-term vision, aims to strengthen its financial offerings and overall market position. Approval could see Ujjivan enhance its customer financial services and solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has taken a significant step towards expanding its banking capabilities by submitting an application for a universal banking license to the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.
Aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth, the bank sees this development as a crucial milestone, potentially transforming its service offerings in the sector.
Known for robust financial performance and inclusivity commitment, Ujjivan seeks to empower its diverse customer base with comprehensive banking solutions, enhancing its status within the financial industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFC to Invest $130M in Asialink Finance Corporation to Boost Financial Inclusion for MSMEs in Philippines
Zenith+ Metal Card: Elevate Your Lifestyle with AU Small Finance Bank's Luxurious Offering
AU Small Finance Bank's Net Profit Surges by 41% in Q3 FY24
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Q3 Profit Plunge Sparks Stock Decline
Capital Small Finance Bank's Remarkable Growth in Q4