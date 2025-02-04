Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Companies Brace for U.S. Tariff Impact

Diageo and other global companies face potential profit hits due to U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and other regions. As companies strategize to mitigate impacts, global markets react negatively. CEOs are planning responses amid uncertain trade policies, which could lead to broader economic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:58 IST
Trade Turmoil: Companies Brace for U.S. Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diageo, a leading name in the spirits industry, has issued a warning of a $200 million dent in its operating profits due to U.S. tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada. These tariffs, proposed by U.S. President Trump, threaten to shake various industries worldwide, from energy to consumer products.

Trump's tariff plan, which initially included a 25% levy on goods from Mexico and Canada with a brief concession of a 30-day delay, aims to address trade imbalances but has incited retaliatory measures. Onlookers, including major corporations, are concerned over the escalating trade tensions, complicating the business landscape further.

As global markets falter in response, financial strategists like Diageo's Nik Jhangiani and other industry leaders convey readiness to cushion the economic blow. However, a prolonged tariff war carries the risk of inflation and greater economic instability, which international trade experts warn could have severe repercussions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025