NSC Declares Record Dividend, Strengthens Agricultural Development

State-owned National Seeds Corporation Ltd has announced a record dividend of Rs 35.30 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This marks the highest-ever dividend for NSC, highlighting its commitment to national agricultural development while maintaining financial sustainability. The dividend was presented to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:05 IST
The state-owned National Seeds Corporation Ltd (NSC) has announced an unprecedented final dividend of Rs 35.30 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. This represents 5 percent of the company's net worth and aligns with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines.

The dividend announcement underscores NSC's ongoing commitment to national agricultural development and financial sustainability. It also marks the highest-ever dividend declared by the corporation. The dividend cheque was officially presented to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Chairperson and Managing Director of NSC.

During the presentation, Minister Chouhan emphasized the importance of providing quality seeds to farmers and urged NSC to take a leadership role in this mission. The event was attended by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Joint Secretary (seeds) Ajeet Kumar Sahu, affirming the significance of NSC's role in India's agricultural progress.

