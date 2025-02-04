Joyful Arrival: Veera's Cheetah Cubs Boost Kuno Park's Legacy
Two new cheetah cubs born to Veera in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park mark a triumph for conservation efforts, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The state, identified as the 'land of cheetahs,' continues to see population growth, bolstering tourism and employment opportunities.
In a heartwarming development highlighting successful wildlife conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the birth of two cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park. The cubs were born to Veera, a female cheetah, bringing cheer to the state renowned as the 'land of cheetahs.'
Yadav expressed his delight over social media, celebrating the growing population of cheetahs as a testament to the tireless efforts of officers, doctors, and field staff involved in the conservation project. He extended his congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the arrival of these new additions to the cheetah family.
The chief minister emphasized that the increasing cheetah population not only signifies conservation success but also enhances tourism, opening up new employment opportunities in the region. With Veera's cubs, the total count of cheetahs at Kuno National Park has reached 26, comprising 12 adults and 14 cubs, despite challenges faced since the launch of Project Cheetah.
