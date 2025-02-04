National Bank's Leadership Shift Post C$5 Billion Takeover
Three former Canadian Western Bank executives will leave after its takeover by National Bank. CEO Chris Fowler, Chief Risk Officer Carolina Parra, and Stephen Murphy are departing. The merger marks National Bank's expansion into Western Canada, enhancing its already established presence through various acquisitions.
Following a C$5 billion acquisition, National Bank is set to witness the exit of three key executives from Canadian Western Bank, now its subsidiary. CEO Chris Fowler, Chief Risk Officer Carolina Parra, and Stephen Murphy will be stepping down as part of the transition, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.
The announced retirements and departures will see Chris Fowler acting as an executive advisor to National Bank's CEO Laurent Ferreira until April 30. Additionally, Murphy will exit on April 30, and Parra's last day is set for February 28. Meanwhile, CWB's CFO Matt Rudd will integrate into National Bank's finance team, and Jeff Wright will lead the commercial team integration.
National Bank's acquisition, sanctioned by Canada's finance minister in December, is part of its initiative to expand its reach in Western Canada. Over the years, CWB has scaled its operations across various regions, notably Ontario, by unveiling new branches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
