QA Conclave 2023: Bridging Industry and Defence for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The upcoming Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, themed 'Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence,' is set to take place on February 7 at the Manekshaw Convention Centre in New Delhi, as confirmed by the Indian Navy's statement on Tuesday. The conclave serves as a strategic platform to advance India's defence manufacturing ecosystem by fostering dialogue and strengthening ties between the Defence and Shipbuilding sectors.

The event is in alignment with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence. It highlights the crucial role of Quality Assurance in developing a self-reliant Shipbuilding industry adhering to world-class standards. As India's shipbuilding sector seeks a more prominent role in national defence, the conclave will focus on harmonizing quality assurance practices to elevate efficiency, reliability, and performance, according to the Navy's statement.

The event will convene senior leaders from the government, industry, and Quality Assurance experts to discuss strategies for achieving excellence in Shipbuilding Quality Assurance. High-level discussions and expert presentations will cover topics such as innovative Quality Control frameworks, proactive industry partnerships, streamlined Type Tests, and risk mitigation strategies. Additionally, balancing quality with project timelines and integrating delay mitigation strategies will be addressed. The conclave aims to deepen the understanding of how quality assurance intersects with operational efficiency, offering actionable insights and best practices while fostering collaboration among Defence organizations, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to reach shared objectives.

