"What all is being said to insult President?": PM Modi slams Sonia Gandhi over her remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a veiled attack on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks following President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament and said a woman President "is being humiliated". In his reply in Lok Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi said remarks had been made against a woman President who has risen to the high office from humble background.

"A woman President, daughter of a poor family, if you cannot respect her, your wish but what all is being said to insult her. I can understand the political frustration. But what is the reason why the President is being insulted? What is the reason...Today, India is moving ahead leaving this kind of distorted mentality and taking the mantra of women-led development forward," PM Modi said. "If half of the population gets the full opportunity, then India can move ahead at twice the speed. And this belief of mine has become stronger after working in the field for several years," he added.

On January 31, reacting to President Droupadi Murmu's address at the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said that the President was "getting very tired by the end" and could hardly speak. "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also termed President Murmu's speech as "boring" Rashtrapati Bhavan refuted the claims of Sonia Gandhi, without mentioning her name, but said that such remarks were "unacceptable" and "clearly hurt the dignity of the high office."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also clarified that President Droupadi Murmu was "not tired at any point", adding that the President believes speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers can "never be tiring". In his speech, PM Modi emphasised the benefits of the 'Lakhpati-didi' scheme of the government.

"President also mentioned the Lakhpati didi scheme. After our new government was formed for the third time, and since we have pushed this scheme, 1.25 crore women have become lakhpati didis. Our aim is to make 3 crore Lakhpati didis," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)