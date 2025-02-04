Left Menu

Milikpur Constituency Gears Up for Crucial By-Elections in Ayodhya

The Milikpur assembly constituency in Ayodhya braces for by-elections, commencing at 7 a.m. tomorrow. Full deployment of observers and paramilitary forces ensures security, while candidates from major political parties prepare for the contest. Voter eligibility is confirmed through the electoral roll, with necessary documents required for participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:22 IST
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Milikpur assembly constituency in Ayodhya district is set to hold by-elections tomorrow, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Voting will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

Rinwa detailed the extensive preparations, including the deployment of a general observer, police observer, and expenditure observer by the Election Commission to ensure smooth proceedings. Additionally, adequate magistrates and paramilitary forces have been stationed at local levels.

Voter eligibility hinges on inclusion in the electoral roll, with voters required to present their electoral photo ID card or any of the 12 accepted documents. Polling parties are ready, with about 20% of presiding officers having collected materials. Candidates from the Samajwadi Party and BJP are in the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

