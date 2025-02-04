Milikpur Constituency Gears Up for Crucial By-Elections in Ayodhya

The Milikpur assembly constituency in Ayodhya district is set to hold by-elections tomorrow, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Voting will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

Rinwa detailed the extensive preparations, including the deployment of a general observer, police observer, and expenditure observer by the Election Commission to ensure smooth proceedings. Additionally, adequate magistrates and paramilitary forces have been stationed at local levels.

Voter eligibility hinges on inclusion in the electoral roll, with voters required to present their electoral photo ID card or any of the 12 accepted documents. Polling parties are ready, with about 20% of presiding officers having collected materials. Candidates from the Samajwadi Party and BJP are in the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)