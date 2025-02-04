Uttarakhand's Development Drive: Solar Streets, Reservoirs, and Temple Beautification
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism across the state. Key initiatives include solar street installations, temple beautifications, and reservoir constructions, with a commitment to enhancing community development and preserving cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to enhance Uttarakhand's infrastructure and tourism, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned the installation of 500 solar streets in disaster-prone and rural areas. This eco-friendly endeavor, with a budget of Rs. 28.69 lakh, is poised to significantly advance the state's renewable energy sector.
Beyond this, Chief Minister Dhami has earmarked Rs. 99.99 lakh for maintenance at the Gurunanak Public Inter College in Dehradun, encompassing whitewashing, painting, and repairs. Furthermore, a 50 KL capacity reservoir will be established at the Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifle Headquarters with a budget of Rs. 8.11 lakh, to bolster water conservation efforts.
The development wave continues with beautification projects for various temples, including the Maa Bhagwati Mandir and the Guru Gorakhnath Mandir. Road and footpath constructions are slated for several areas, reinforcing the government's commitment to community and tourism development, a clear testament to the state's progressive agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Wind Halt Sparks Renewable Energy Debate
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Investment in Steel and Renewable Energy
Thailand's Visa Waiver: Boost for Tourism or Gateway for Crime?
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Aiming for 50 GW Boost Annually Till 2030
India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Green Leap Forward