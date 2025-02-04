Uttarakhand's Development Drive: Solar Streets, Reservoirs, and Temple Beautification

In a decisive move to enhance Uttarakhand's infrastructure and tourism, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned the installation of 500 solar streets in disaster-prone and rural areas. This eco-friendly endeavor, with a budget of Rs. 28.69 lakh, is poised to significantly advance the state's renewable energy sector.

Beyond this, Chief Minister Dhami has earmarked Rs. 99.99 lakh for maintenance at the Gurunanak Public Inter College in Dehradun, encompassing whitewashing, painting, and repairs. Furthermore, a 50 KL capacity reservoir will be established at the Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifle Headquarters with a budget of Rs. 8.11 lakh, to bolster water conservation efforts.

The development wave continues with beautification projects for various temples, including the Maa Bhagwati Mandir and the Guru Gorakhnath Mandir. Road and footpath constructions are slated for several areas, reinforcing the government's commitment to community and tourism development, a clear testament to the state's progressive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)