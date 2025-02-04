Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Development Drive: Solar Streets, Reservoirs, and Temple Beautification

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism across the state. Key initiatives include solar street installations, temple beautifications, and reservoir constructions, with a commitment to enhancing community development and preserving cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:01 IST
Uttarakhand's Development Drive: Solar Streets, Reservoirs, and Temple Beautification
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance Uttarakhand's infrastructure and tourism, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned the installation of 500 solar streets in disaster-prone and rural areas. This eco-friendly endeavor, with a budget of Rs. 28.69 lakh, is poised to significantly advance the state's renewable energy sector.

Beyond this, Chief Minister Dhami has earmarked Rs. 99.99 lakh for maintenance at the Gurunanak Public Inter College in Dehradun, encompassing whitewashing, painting, and repairs. Furthermore, a 50 KL capacity reservoir will be established at the Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifle Headquarters with a budget of Rs. 8.11 lakh, to bolster water conservation efforts.

The development wave continues with beautification projects for various temples, including the Maa Bhagwati Mandir and the Guru Gorakhnath Mandir. Road and footpath constructions are slated for several areas, reinforcing the government's commitment to community and tourism development, a clear testament to the state's progressive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025