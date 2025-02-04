Left Menu

Venezuela's January Oil Export Surge Supported by Chevron

Venezuela's oil exports increased by 15% in January, reaching approximately 867,000 barrels per day. This surge was primarily due to Chevron's increased shipments from its joint ventures and more cargoes sent to China. Despite a lack of broad authorization, individual export licenses facilitated significant flows to international markets.

In January, Venezuela saw a substantial rise in oil exports, achieving a 15% increase to around 867,000 barrels daily. The spike in production was largely attributed to enhanced shipments by Chevron Corp, operating through its joint ventures with Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, and a greater number of cargoes heading to China, vessel movement data revealed.

Last year, the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden did not renew a broad license for sanctioned Venezuelan oil but did allow individual licenses. These measures enabled PDVSA partners and customers to channel oil to the U.S., Europe, and India. Although ex-President Donald Trump claimed America does not require Venezuelan oil, no motions were made to cancel existing licenses even as initial diplomatic engagements with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took place.

Chevron markedly increased its exports of Venezuelan crude oil to 294,000 barrels per day in January, setting a new peak since the U.S. company began exports under its license. China was the leading market for Venezuelan oil, receiving 442,000 barrels daily. Exports to Europe doubled, while shipments to China consistently rose, despite a drop in supply to Cuba. Heavy crude inventories have diminished, which may affect future exports.

