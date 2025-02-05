Trump Reinstates Tough Iran Policy
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum reinstating a strict policy on Iran aimed at preventing the country from obtaining nuclear weapons and restricting its oil exports. This includes blocking Iranian oil sales to other nations as per Trump's statement from the Oval Office.
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step in foreign policy by signing a memorandum that reimposes stringent measures against Iran.
The policy is designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to limit its oil exports, aiming to cripple the country's economy.
During an address at the Oval Office, Trump asserted that the U.S. possesses the right to block Iranian oil sales globally, emphasizing Iran's unacceptable pursuit of nuclear capabilities.
