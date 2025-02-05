Left Menu

Trump Reinstates Tough Iran Policy

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum reinstating a strict policy on Iran aimed at preventing the country from obtaining nuclear weapons and restricting its oil exports. This includes blocking Iranian oil sales to other nations as per Trump's statement from the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | White House | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:34 IST
Trump Reinstates Tough Iran Policy
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step in foreign policy by signing a memorandum that reimposes stringent measures against Iran.

The policy is designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to limit its oil exports, aiming to cripple the country's economy.

During an address at the Oval Office, Trump asserted that the U.S. possesses the right to block Iranian oil sales globally, emphasizing Iran's unacceptable pursuit of nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025