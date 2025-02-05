Left Menu

Trump Revives 'Maximum Pressure' Strategy on Iran

Donald Trump reinstates his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran to reduce its oil exports to zero, aiming to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The memorandum, signed ahead of a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, directs economic sanctions on Iran, pushing for a snapback of international restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:38 IST
Trump Revives 'Maximum Pressure' Strategy on Iran
Trump

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revitalized his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, focusing on reducing Tehran's oil exports to zero to prevent nuclear weapon developments.

This move, announced ahead of a significant meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marks a decisive shift back to the hardline policies of Trump's first term. Trump criticized the Biden administration for allegedly allowing Iran to sell oil illicitly, thus empowering its nuclear and military capabilities in the Middle East.

With Iran rapidly enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels, international tensions rise. As the memorandum demands stringent economic sanctions, potential retaliatory effects on global oil prices are hindered amid ongoing tariff discussions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025