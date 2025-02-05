Trump Revives 'Maximum Pressure' Strategy on Iran

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revitalized his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, focusing on reducing Tehran's oil exports to zero to prevent nuclear weapon developments.

This move, announced ahead of a significant meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marks a decisive shift back to the hardline policies of Trump's first term. Trump criticized the Biden administration for allegedly allowing Iran to sell oil illicitly, thus empowering its nuclear and military capabilities in the Middle East.

With Iran rapidly enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels, international tensions rise. As the memorandum demands stringent economic sanctions, potential retaliatory effects on global oil prices are hindered amid ongoing tariff discussions with China.

