China's AI Surge Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

China's markets resumed activity on Wednesday after the Lunar New Year break, facing fresh challenges from a trade spat with the United States and disruptions in the artificial intelligence sector globally. Investors are closely monitoring Beijing's moves to restore confidence.

Stocks on the Mainland are expected to open cautiously due to varying trade tariffs initiated by the Trump administration, which have been lower than initially expected. The enthusiasm surrounding China's AI company DeepSeek could also bolster AI stocks. Analysts are seeking signals from Beijing regarding its future strategies.

Currency analysts are particularly focused on how the central bank's yuan fixing reflects China's negotiating stance. During Trump's first term, a weaker yuan helped mitigate tariff impacts. Meanwhile, the rally in Hong Kong's Chinese stocks and strong movements in AI sectors suggest focused recovery despite prevailing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)