China's AI Surge Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

China returns to market action post-Lunar New Year, facing U.S. trade disputes and developments in the AI sector. Investors eye Beijing's strategies, particularly around currency management, potential tariffs, and AI advancements led by DeepSeek. Chinese stocks, especially in AI, see significant movement following recent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's markets resumed activity on Wednesday after the Lunar New Year break, facing fresh challenges from a trade spat with the United States and disruptions in the artificial intelligence sector globally. Investors are closely monitoring Beijing's moves to restore confidence.

Stocks on the Mainland are expected to open cautiously due to varying trade tariffs initiated by the Trump administration, which have been lower than initially expected. The enthusiasm surrounding China's AI company DeepSeek could also bolster AI stocks. Analysts are seeking signals from Beijing regarding its future strategies.

Currency analysts are particularly focused on how the central bank's yuan fixing reflects China's negotiating stance. During Trump's first term, a weaker yuan helped mitigate tariff impacts. Meanwhile, the rally in Hong Kong's Chinese stocks and strong movements in AI sectors suggest focused recovery despite prevailing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

