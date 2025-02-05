Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Gathering of Devotion and Cultural Splendor

The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj has become a magnet for spiritual congregants as Mahakumbh 2025 progresses. An astounding 3.748 million devotees bathed in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati by 8 AM on Wednesday, adding to the event's spiritual ambiance.

This includes over 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who sought blessings in the early morning hours. Government figures reveal that since Mahakumbh's inception, more than 382 million participants have bathed, underlining the unparalleled religious and cultural importance of this colossal event.

With several weeks of Mahakumbh remaining, the crowds are expected to swell further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Mahakumbh today, performing a ceremonial holy dip at the Sangam and offering prayers to Maa Ganga around 11 AM.

Notable figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with international celebrities such as Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson, have participated, echoing the event's universal appeal. On Tuesday, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by Yogi Adityanath, joined the spiritual ceremony.

Mahakumbh 2025, initiated on Paush Purnima (January 13), is touted as the world's largest spiritual congregation, drawing millions worldwide and continuing until Mahashivratri on February 26, poised to set attendance records and celebrate global spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)