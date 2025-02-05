Left Menu

Delhi's Youth Vote: A New Force Reshaping Electoral Dynamics

Delhi's first-time voters, particularly those aged 18-26, are energetically participating in the assembly elections, keen to address pressing issues like unemployment over freebies. Their active involvement, prioritizing civic duty, is seen as pivotal in the electoral process amidst a well-guarded voting environment.

Visuals from election booths in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's ongoing assembly elections, the vibrant young electorate, casting their votes for the first time, is emerging as a pivotal force. Prioritizing issues like unemployment and youth empowerment over traditional concerns such as freebies, these first-time voters are transforming the city's electoral landscape. Enthusiastic and tech-savvy, the 18-26 age group views each vote as crucial in shaping a fair government.

Muskan Garg, a young voter from Karol Bagh, emphasized the importance of voting, stating that criticism of the government holds no weight unless citizens actively participate in the electoral process. Similarly, 21-year-old Ishita, casting her vote in Rajouri Garden, stressed the pressing need for the government to address unemployment over popular freebie schemes, underscoring the significance of youth empowerment.

Delhi boasts a robust electorate of over 15.6 million, including more than 239,000 first-time voters. Despite ongoing security, the polls witnessed a strong turnout since opening at 7 a.m., with significant focus in high-profile constituencies New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. The ruling AAP aims to secure a third term against formidable opposition from BJP, while polling has drawn significant security deployments to ensure peaceful proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

