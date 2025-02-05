Delhi's Youth Vote: A New Force Reshaping Electoral Dynamics

In Delhi's ongoing assembly elections, the vibrant young electorate, casting their votes for the first time, is emerging as a pivotal force. Prioritizing issues like unemployment and youth empowerment over traditional concerns such as freebies, these first-time voters are transforming the city's electoral landscape. Enthusiastic and tech-savvy, the 18-26 age group views each vote as crucial in shaping a fair government.

Muskan Garg, a young voter from Karol Bagh, emphasized the importance of voting, stating that criticism of the government holds no weight unless citizens actively participate in the electoral process. Similarly, 21-year-old Ishita, casting her vote in Rajouri Garden, stressed the pressing need for the government to address unemployment over popular freebie schemes, underscoring the significance of youth empowerment.

Delhi boasts a robust electorate of over 15.6 million, including more than 239,000 first-time voters. Despite ongoing security, the polls witnessed a strong turnout since opening at 7 a.m., with significant focus in high-profile constituencies New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. The ruling AAP aims to secure a third term against formidable opposition from BJP, while polling has drawn significant security deployments to ensure peaceful proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)