Iran-U.S. Tensions: A Complicated Dance Around Nuclear Ambitions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that Iran’s opposition to nuclear weapons is clear, highlighting its adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Supreme Leader’s fatwa. U.S. President Trump’s 'maximum pressure' campaign aims to cut Iran's oil exports, a strategy that Iran’s officials deem ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, Iranian officials have reiterated their stance against nuclear weapons. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran remains committed to its position under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Supreme Leader’s guiding decree against the mass destruction weaponry.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed the 'maximum pressure' policy to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by reducing its oil exports to zero. Araqchi described the campaign as a 'failed experience,' emphasizing that Iran's nuclear program concerns are not intricate and can be resolved diplomatically.

The situation escalates as Iran continues uranium enrichment towards weapons-grade levels, while the U.N. nuclear watchdog monitors developments. Tensions also simmer over accusations relating to U.S. officials' safety, countered by Iran as fabricated narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

