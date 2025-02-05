Delhi Voter Turnout Reaches Over 33% Amidst Allegations and Tight Security

Delhi's assembly elections on Wednesday witnessed a notable voter turnout, reaching 33.31% by 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The North-East district topped the chart with a participation rate of 39.51%, while the Central district lagged at 29.74%.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bhardwaj of the AAP accused Delhi Police of attempting to hinder voters in Chirag Delhi. Police have promised an investigation into the claims. Incidents involving party workers, such as the detention of Uday Gill, have sparked further controversy.

The high-stakes elections see AAP striving to maintain power, BJP aiming for a comeback, and Congress looking to regain its former influence. The country's attention is also on by-elections in Milkipur and Erode (East), where voting and allegations of voter manipulation have gained attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)