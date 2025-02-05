Left Menu

Delhi Voter Turnout Reaches Over 33% Amidst Allegations and Tight Security

A voter turnout of 33.31% has been recorded in Delhi's assembly elections by 1 pm, with North-East district leading at 39.51%. Allegations of police interference emerged, and key political parties, including AAP, BJP, and Congress, are vying for dominance. Bye-elections in Milkipur and Erode (East) also witness significant turnouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:34 IST
Voters in North-East Delhi (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's assembly elections on Wednesday witnessed a notable voter turnout, reaching 33.31% by 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The North-East district topped the chart with a participation rate of 39.51%, while the Central district lagged at 29.74%.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bhardwaj of the AAP accused Delhi Police of attempting to hinder voters in Chirag Delhi. Police have promised an investigation into the claims. Incidents involving party workers, such as the detention of Uday Gill, have sparked further controversy.

The high-stakes elections see AAP striving to maintain power, BJP aiming for a comeback, and Congress looking to regain its former influence. The country's attention is also on by-elections in Milkipur and Erode (East), where voting and allegations of voter manipulation have gained attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

