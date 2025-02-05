Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Feud Leads to Fatal Fire

A family dispute in a village near Pala ended in tragedy as both a mother-in-law and her son-in-law died in a fire. Manoj allegedly set Nirmala ablaze, and the circumstances leading to his burns are being investigated. Both succumbed to their injuries despite rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:10 IST
  • India

A village near Pala was shaken by a tragic incident that claimed the lives of a mother-in-law and her son-in-law following an alleged family feud, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident unraveled at approximately 7.30 pm on Tuesday when Manoj, aged 42, reportedly set his 58-year-old mother-in-law Nirmala on fire using petrol. While the motive is rooted in a long-standing family dispute, authorities are probing how Manoj himself caught fire during the altercation.

Local residents, alerted by the victims' screams, swiftly informed the Fire and Rescue Services. The victims were first transported to Pala General Hospital and later to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where they died from their injuries early Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

