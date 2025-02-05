Left Menu

Cedar-IBSi Invests in WonderLend Hubs for Fintech Revolution

Cedar-IBSi Capital has invested in WonderLend Hubs, a company helping insurance and banking firms automate commission management and innovate in credit assessment. The investment will strengthen their team and technology. Cedar-IBSi plans further investments in B2B banking tech startups across multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cedar-IBSi Capital has injected capital into WonderLend Hubs (WLH), a fintech innovator aiding insurance and banking sectors in automation and digitization of commissions.

WLH is enhancing credit assessment by integrating new-age loan origination systems. The investment aims to bolster the company's team and technological infrastructure.

Cedar-IBSi expressed enthusiasm, highlighting WLH's established customer base of top-tier institutions and announcing plans for future investments in emerging B2B banking startups across Asia and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025