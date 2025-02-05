Cedar-IBSi Invests in WonderLend Hubs for Fintech Revolution

Cedar-IBSi Capital has injected capital into WonderLend Hubs (WLH), a fintech innovator aiding insurance and banking sectors in automation and digitization of commissions.

WLH is enhancing credit assessment by integrating new-age loan origination systems. The investment aims to bolster the company's team and technological infrastructure.

Cedar-IBSi expressed enthusiasm, highlighting WLH's established customer base of top-tier institutions and announcing plans for future investments in emerging B2B banking startups across Asia and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)