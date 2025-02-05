Solar-Powered Irrigation: Transforming Maharashtra's Drought-Prone Regions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a major shift towards solar power for all lift irrigation projects, aiming to provide round-the-clock electricity to farmers and mitigate drought in the Marathwada region. The announcement was made during a ceremony for the Shimpora to Kunthefal irrigation project in Beed district, which will irrigate over 8,100 hectares.

Fadnavis highlighted the state government's progress in river-linking projects, including securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support. The projects, slated to start within a year, are designed to combat longstanding water scarcity issues by ensuring the availability of water resources in affected areas.

The transition to solar energy is expected to substantially reduce subsidies on electricity for farmers, while addressing demands from local leaders emphasizing regional development and safety. The government aims for all irrigation projects to be solar-powered by March 2027, signaling a transformative shift for Maharashtra's agricultural landscape.

