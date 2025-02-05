Left Menu

Solar-Powered Irrigation: Transforming Maharashtra's Drought-Prone Regions

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that all lift irrigation projects in the state will utilize solar power, aiming to provide 24/7 electricity to farmers. He assured that river-linking projects are set to commence, significantly reducing drought in the Marathwada region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:33 IST
Solar-Powered Irrigation: Transforming Maharashtra's Drought-Prone Regions
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a major shift towards solar power for all lift irrigation projects, aiming to provide round-the-clock electricity to farmers and mitigate drought in the Marathwada region. The announcement was made during a ceremony for the Shimpora to Kunthefal irrigation project in Beed district, which will irrigate over 8,100 hectares.

Fadnavis highlighted the state government's progress in river-linking projects, including securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support. The projects, slated to start within a year, are designed to combat longstanding water scarcity issues by ensuring the availability of water resources in affected areas.

The transition to solar energy is expected to substantially reduce subsidies on electricity for farmers, while addressing demands from local leaders emphasizing regional development and safety. The government aims for all irrigation projects to be solar-powered by March 2027, signaling a transformative shift for Maharashtra's agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025