Left Menu

Amit Shah Amplifies War on Terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed a 'zero infiltration' approach to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Chairing a high-level security meeting, Shah urged stringent measures against terror activities, highlighting the role of narcotics trade in funding terror and emphasized coordination among security agencies for a terrorism-free region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:56 IST
Amit Shah Amplifies War on Terror in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, underlined the necessity to intensify counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting "zero infiltration," during a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi. Shah praised the ongoing conscientious efforts in diluting terrorist networks in the region and called for escalated actions against terrorism.

Shah urged all security agencies to possess a "ruthless approach" against infiltration and terrorist acts, during the over two-hour-long meeting. "Our objective should be the complete eradication of terrorism," he stated, emphasizing the need for a fortified stance against the narco network, which aids infiltrators and terrorists.

Highlighting the need for prompt action against terror funding from narcotics, Shah directed agencies to expedite appointments in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) positions amid the implementation of new criminal laws. He reiterated the Modi administration's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, aiming for a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The high-level meeting, attended by prominent figures such as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, scrutinized the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. The review also included the Director of Intelligence Bureau and other significant officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Recent challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities were key discussion points, along with the focus on fostering coordination among security agencies in the fight against terrorism. The meeting follows previous initiatives fortifying intelligence networks, curbing cross-border infiltration, and bolstering development in the region.

These periodic reviews have been pivotal in amplifying anti-terror efforts and enhancing developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security measure amplifications hold essential significance in light of ongoing operations and the ultimate goal of ensuring sustained peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025