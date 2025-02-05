Amit Shah Amplifies War on Terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, underlined the necessity to intensify counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting "zero infiltration," during a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi. Shah praised the ongoing conscientious efforts in diluting terrorist networks in the region and called for escalated actions against terrorism.

Shah urged all security agencies to possess a "ruthless approach" against infiltration and terrorist acts, during the over two-hour-long meeting. "Our objective should be the complete eradication of terrorism," he stated, emphasizing the need for a fortified stance against the narco network, which aids infiltrators and terrorists.

Highlighting the need for prompt action against terror funding from narcotics, Shah directed agencies to expedite appointments in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) positions amid the implementation of new criminal laws. He reiterated the Modi administration's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, aiming for a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The high-level meeting, attended by prominent figures such as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, scrutinized the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. The review also included the Director of Intelligence Bureau and other significant officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Recent challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities were key discussion points, along with the focus on fostering coordination among security agencies in the fight against terrorism. The meeting follows previous initiatives fortifying intelligence networks, curbing cross-border infiltration, and bolstering development in the region.

These periodic reviews have been pivotal in amplifying anti-terror efforts and enhancing developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security measure amplifications hold essential significance in light of ongoing operations and the ultimate goal of ensuring sustained peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)