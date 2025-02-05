Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Breaks Records with Highest January Sales in 2025

Sonalika Tractors began 2025 with record-breaking sales of 10,350 tractors in January. It remains a leader in the agricultural sector, focusing on sustainability and innovative farm practices. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction in over 150 countries contributes to its growing success and industry leadership.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:03 IST
Sonalika Tractors has commenced the year 2025 with record-breaking sales figures, selling 10,350 tractors this January, marking its best January sales to date. This achievement highlights the company's robust growth and industry-leading performance in the domestic market, as it continues to offer innovative solutions for farming success.

With India's agricultural sector pivoting towards sustainability, Sonalika stands as a key player that ensures farmers have access to efficient and powerful machinery. This aligns with the central government's emphasis on the agricultural sector as a driver of economic growth, cementing the role of the tractor industry as a critical component of progress.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, attributes this achievement to the company's core values and its drive to set new benchmarks. Favorable environmental conditions and improved reservoir levels, particularly in the southern, western, and central regions, are expected to advance Rabi crop production, further boosting agricultural prosperity in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

