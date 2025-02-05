TotalEnergies CEO Pushes for U.S.-EU LNG Free Trade Agreement amid Tariff Tensions

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has called for Europe to negotiate a free-trade guarantee on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) as global trade conditions remain uncertain.

This call comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to levy tariffs on U.S. crude oil and LNG. Pouyanne emphasized the need to avoid overdependence on any single supplier, even allies like the U.S.

The EU received a significant portion of its LNG supply from the U.S. last year but seeks to diversify further, with Russia being another major supplier. Pouyanne suggested a detailed negotiation during upcoming trade discussions to secure consistent LNG supplies from the U.S., while President Trump assured a commitment to maintaining supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)