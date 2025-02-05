Left Menu

TotalEnergies CEO Pushes for U.S.-EU LNG Free Trade Agreement amid Tariff Tensions

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has urged Europe to secure a free-trade agreement on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) amidst new tariffs by the Trump administration. With the EU aiming to diversify its LNG supplies, notably from the U.S., a guarantee could counter uncertainties and potential overdependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has called for Europe to negotiate a free-trade guarantee on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) as global trade conditions remain uncertain.

This call comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to levy tariffs on U.S. crude oil and LNG. Pouyanne emphasized the need to avoid overdependence on any single supplier, even allies like the U.S.

The EU received a significant portion of its LNG supply from the U.S. last year but seeks to diversify further, with Russia being another major supplier. Pouyanne suggested a detailed negotiation during upcoming trade discussions to secure consistent LNG supplies from the U.S., while President Trump assured a commitment to maintaining supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

