FinBox Unveils Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 to Revolutionize Credit Solutions
FinBox has introduced its Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025, aiming to provide over 70 lakh loans to retail borrowers. The platform enables banks and financial institutions to embed lending products into digital platforms efficiently. It's a key step in FinBox's goal to create a connected lending ecosystem.
FinBox, a prominent credit infrastructure and risk intelligence platform, has launched its Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025. The innovative solution is designed to aid lenders in integrating credit products swiftly and efficiently into existing digital platforms, marking a significant milestone in FinBox's mission to enhance lending ecosystems.
The PL Stack 2.0 offers comprehensive tools for partner discovery, onboarding, and management, allowing financial entities like banks and NBFCs to accelerate market readiness and cost-effectively expand their lending services. The integration has already led to substantial monthly disbursals, with some lenders reaching ₹250 crore.
Targeting the dispersal of over 70 lakh loans to retail borrowers soon, FinBox collaborates with a spectrum of lenders, from private banks to fintech and UPI apps. This initiative seeks to bridge lending capability gaps, embedding credit solutions into the platforms Indians frequently use, ensuring a collaborative financial landscape.
