FinBox Unveils Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 to Revolutionize Credit Solutions

FinBox, a prominent credit infrastructure and risk intelligence platform, has launched its Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025. The innovative solution is designed to aid lenders in integrating credit products swiftly and efficiently into existing digital platforms, marking a significant milestone in FinBox's mission to enhance lending ecosystems.

The PL Stack 2.0 offers comprehensive tools for partner discovery, onboarding, and management, allowing financial entities like banks and NBFCs to accelerate market readiness and cost-effectively expand their lending services. The integration has already led to substantial monthly disbursals, with some lenders reaching ₹250 crore.

Targeting the dispersal of over 70 lakh loans to retail borrowers soon, FinBox collaborates with a spectrum of lenders, from private banks to fintech and UPI apps. This initiative seeks to bridge lending capability gaps, embedding credit solutions into the platforms Indians frequently use, ensuring a collaborative financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)