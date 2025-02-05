Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: Turnout Statistics and Allegations of Voter Bribery

Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections reached 57.70% by 5 PM, with the North-East district leading at 63.83%. Allegations of voter bribery were refuted by Delhi Police as they maintained strict security. Counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 57.70% until 5 PM during the single-phase Delhi assembly elections. Leading the districts, the North-East district recorded the highest participation rate of 63.83%.

Conversely, the South East district reported the lowest turnout at 53.77%, slightly less than New Delhi's 54.37%. Statistics reveal a turnout of 58.86% in the South West, 58.98% in East, 57.24% in North, 58.05% in North West, 61.35% in Shahdara, 55.72% in South, 55.24% in Central, and 57.42% in West districts.

By 3 PM, voter participation stood at 46.55%. Meanwhile, the Milkipur constituency registered a 65.25% turnout in bye-elections, with Tamil Nadu's Erode (East) seeing 64.02% by 5 PM.

Voting commenced at 7 AM across the 70 Assembly seats and two by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh amid heightened security. Allegations surfaced from the AAP accusing the BJP of voter bribery in Jangpura, particularly Sarai Kale Khan. However, a police investigation uncovered no substantiating evidence and ensured peace.

The counting of votes is set for February 8.

