Vijay Mallya Claims Banks Recovered Debt 'Multiple Times Over'

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya stated in the Karnataka High Court that banks have recovered the debt he owed multiple times over. According to Mallya, an amount of Rs 6,200 crore has been recovered through various means.

The court issued a notice to relevant banks, ordering them to respond by February 13 following Mallya's petition filed on February 3. Mallya is also asking for a stay on further asset sales until a full account of debt recovery is provided.

Represented by Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, Mallya's legal team argues that post the finalization of a Rs 6,200 crore recovery order, over Rs 10,200 crore has been recovered, exceeding the original debt. The petition seeks transparency from banks on the amounts and properties involved.

