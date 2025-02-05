Transgender Identity Clash: An Incident Sparks Outrage in Indore

In a disturbing incident in Indore, police have registered a case against unidentified attackers who allegedly assaulted three transwomen, questioning their gender identity and forcibly cutting off their hair.

The attack was carried out by individuals from the third gender community who objected to the transwomen's attire. The young victims were aged between 19 and 22 and were shopping in the city's Rajbada area at the time. The police are actively pursuing the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Amid calls for swift justice and awareness campaigns, experts underscore a need for societal change. Many transwomen no longer conform to traditional roles, seeking education and employment instead. This incident underscores the urgent need for increased support and protection for the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)