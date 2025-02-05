Left Menu

Egypt Boosts Energy with $225 Million Petroleum Projects

The Egyptian cabinet has approved five major petroleum projects in collaboration with international companies, amounting to $225.3 million. These initiatives involve drilling at least 40 wells to address the country's energy shortage by increasing natural gas production.

Updated: 05-02-2025 19:29 IST
In a strategic move to address its energy crisis, the Egyptian cabinet announced the approval of five substantial petroleum projects with international partners. The initiatives are valued at $225.3 million.

The projects will involve the drilling of a minimum of 40 wells, according to an official cabinet statement. This endeavor is part of a broader aim to boost natural gas production.

Amidst ongoing energy challenges, Egypt hopes these projects will alleviate power cuts experienced last year by enhancing domestic energy supplies.

